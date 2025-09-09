Multiple shipping containers fall from ship into water at Port of Long Beach

Dozens of shipping containers fell off a cargo ship in the Port of Long Beach on Tuesday morning, with at least 67 containers falling into the water.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at Pier G.

Authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire and police departments, responded to the scene.

The Coast Guard established a 250-yard safety zone around the pier.

Officials said at least 67 containers from the "Mississippi" vessel tumbled overboard into the water.

There were no reported injuries.

Cargo operations at the terminal are suspended while crews work to secure the containers.

What's next:

An investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the incident.