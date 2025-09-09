Clothes, shoes wash ashore after shipping containers collapsed at Port of Long Beach

The Brief At least 67 shipping containers fell off a vessel at the Port of Long Beach, with some items like shoes and clothing washing ashore. Authorities responded to the incident and temporarily suspended cargo operations at one pier while there were no reported injuries.



Items continue washing ashore in the Port of Long Beach after at least 67 shipping containers collapsed off the vessel "Mississippi" Tuesday morning.

Authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and local fire and police departments, responded to the scene at Pier G around 9 a.m. The Long Beach Fire Department used boats to corral the containers that did not sink. Video from the scene showed shoes and clothes from the containers floating in the water.

Officials said the vessel was carrying electronics, clothing, shoes and furniture. Tuesday evening, dozens of slippers with Delta Air Lines and Missoni logos were noticeable along the shore.

In May, Delta Air Lines announced their partnership with Missoni to launch a "luxurious Delta One collection, which includes a Missoni bedding set designed for Delta, along with a suite of amenities that include a refreshed Delta One amenity kit, custom socks, slippers, and an eye mask."

A small clean air barge connected to the Mississippi was damaged by several fallen containers, according to officials.

Cargo operations were temporarily suspended at Pier G as first responders worked to secure the containers. No other terminals or port operations were impacted, according to Port of Long Beach public information officer Art Marroquin.

FOX 11 reached out to Delta Air Lines on Tuesday evening to see if the lost shipments will impact their scheduled amenity kit launch. So far, the company has not responded.

There were no reported injuries.