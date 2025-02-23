SAG Awards 2025: 'Shogun,' 'Wicked' take leading 5 noms each

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the final undercard event of the Hollywood awards season before next week's Oscars, will take place Sunday evening -- with "Wicked" bringing a leading five nominations into the evening among movie categories and "Shogun" matching it with five nods to top television contenders.

Kristen Bell, herself a nominee Sunday, will host the 5 p.m. ceremony, which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and stream live on Netflix.

Harrison Ford, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Colin Farrell, Ariana Grande and Jodie Foster will be among the numerous presenters -- with Louis-Dreyfus presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award to actress/activist Jane Fonda.

The SAGs are considered the most cherished Hollywood honors among performers because they are voted upon exclusively by other actors. They are also historically strong predictors of who will win on Oscar night.

"Wicked," an adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz," is one of five films up for Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture -- SAG's equivalent of the Oscars' best picture, and the capstone trophy of Sunday night's festivities.

It will compete for the top honor with the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown"; "Anora," a comedy-drama about a sex worker who marries a Russian oligarch; the papal thriller "Conclave"; and "Emila Pérez," a gender-bending crime musical starring Karla Sofía Gascón, who's been at the center of a scandal in recent weeks wholly apart from the film's considerable artistic merits.

Besides its best cast nomination, "Wicked" brings nods to Cynthia Erivo for Female Actor in a Leading Role; Jonathan Bailey for Male Actor in a Supporting Role; Ariana Grande for Female Actor in a Supporting Role; and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Following "Wicked" among multiple nominees is "A Complete Unknown," which brings four film nominations into the evening, followed by "Emila Pérez" and "Anora" with three nods each, and "Conclave" and "The Last Showgirl" with two apiece.

Gascón is up for best Female Actor in a Leading Role for her star turn in "Emilia Pérez," which tells the story of a drug cartel leader who hires a lawyer to help fake her death so she can transition to a woman.

However, the trans actor is not expected to attend Sunday's ceremonies, and a victory by her would seem unlikely after old social-media posts surfaced in which she denigrated Islam and George Floyd, among other objectionable comments.

She has since apologized for the now-deleted posts, but the scandal is widely believed to have torpedoed her chances for award-season recognition. She is also nominated for a best actress Oscar, one of a record 13 Academy Award nominations for "Emila Pérez."

Besides Gascón, SAG nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role are "Wicked's" Erivo; Pamela Anderson for "The Last Showgirl"; Mikey Madison for "Anora" and Golden Globe winner Demi Moore for "The Substance."

SAG nominees for Male Actor in a Leading Role are Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist"; Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown"; Daniel Craig for "Queer"; Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing" and Ralph Fiennes for "Conclave."

For Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a motion picture, Sunday's nominees are Ariana Grande for "Wicked"; Zoe Saldaña for "Emilia Pérez" (fresh off her win in that category at last week's BAFTA Awards); Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown"; Jamie Lee Curtis for "The Last Showgirl"; and Danielle Deadwyler for "The Piano Lesson."

Nominees for Male Actor in a Supporting Role are Bailey for "Wicked"; Yura Borisov for "Anora"; Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain"; Edward Norton for "A Complete Unknown"; and Jeremy Strong for "The Apprentice."

On the TV side, award-season regular "The Bear" brings four nominations into Sunday night, including Ensemble in a Comedy Series, followed by "The Diplomat" with three nods and 10 projects with two each.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano of "Shogun" each garnered a nomination for Male Actor in a Drama Series, and are joined by Jeff Bridges for "The Old Man"; Gary Oldman for "Slow Horses"; and Eddie Redmayne for "The Day of the Jackal."

Anna Sawai picked up a Female Actor in a Drama Series nomination for her role on "Shogun," and is joined in that category by Kathy Bates in "Matlock"; Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton"; and Allison Janney and Keri Russell in "The Diplomat."

For Male Actor in a Comedy Series, award magnet Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" brings another nomination into Sunday, following up his win at the Golden Globes. Joining him in that category are Adam Brody for "Nobody Wants This"; Ted Danson for "A Man on the Inside"; Harrison Ford for "Shrinking"; and Martin Short for "Only Murders in the Building."

"The Bear" also grabbed a pair of nods for Female Actor in a Comedy Series -- to Liza Colón-Zayas and Ayo Edebiri. They are joined by Sunday night's host, Bell, in "Nobody Wants This"; Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary" and Golden Globe winner Jean Smart in "Hacks."

In all, 15 regular awards will be given out Sunday night -- six in movie categories and nine in television -- along with Fonda's Life Achievement Award.

Other presenters will include Ayo Edebiri, Bowen Yang, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Michelle Yeoh, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña and Zooey Deschanel.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

MOTION PICTURES

Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"A Complete Unknown"

"Anora"

"Conclave"

"Emila Pérez"

"Wicked"

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, "Wicked"

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"

Danielle Deadwyler, "The Piano Lesson"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Dune: Part Two"

"The Fall Guy"

"Gladiator II"

"Wicked"

TELEVISION

Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Bridgerton"

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, "The Great Lillian Hall"

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Nicola Coughlan, "Bridgerton"

Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series