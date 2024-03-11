Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes leave LA; Family didn't want to be 'around other celebrity kids,' report says

Add Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes to the growing list of celebs going public about leaving Los Angeles.

According to a report from PEOPLE, the family moved away from Hollywood and out of LA city proper because mom and dad "didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

Gosling and Mendes share two daughters, ages 7 and 9. The PEOPLE article reports the couple simply wanted two girls to live out a quieter childhood.

The two Hollywood superstars have been together since 2011, but it is unknown if the two are married or have plans to marry.

The PEOPLE report comes hours after Mendes celebrated Gosling's Oscars performance by wearing a pink Barbie-themed jacket. Of course, in the most wholesome way possible, Mendes wrote in the caption, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Mendes was not at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Gosling captured headlines for his "I'm Just Ken" performance during the awards show. Gosling, the Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie, was nominated for best supporting actor and the song he performed Sunday earned a best original song nomination.

Neither the couple nor the PEOPLE report specified where the family is moving to. Gosling and Mendes worked together in the 2012 movie "The Place Beyond the Pines," where PEOPLE reports is how the two "found love on set."