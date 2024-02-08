Runyon Canyon parking changes: What you need to know

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved permit parking for neighborhoods near Runyon Canyon, citing challenges as a result of the high volume of visitors and hikers to the area.

In a 14-0 vote, council members adopted a resolution establishing a Preferential Parking District. Councilwoman Heather Hutt was absent during the vote.

The process is usually initiated by a request from a representative of the affected neighborhood group or by the area's council member. Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who represents the Fourth District, which includes the neighborhoods near Runyon Canyon, sent a letter to the LADOT on Jan. 31, 2022, requesting for permit parking. In the letter, Raman cited parking challenges caused by non-residents hiking the canyon.

Residents will be able to acquire parking permits from the city, exempting them from the forthcoming rules. Signs will be placed along several streets with different parking restrictions, including two-hour parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., no parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and four-hour parking from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The LADOT can recommend a Preferential Parking District as long as certain criteria are met, such as the submittal and verification of petitions requesting such rules, a determination by LADOT that at least 85% of the legal on-street parking spaces are occupied on a minimum of four blocks, and a public hearing conducted by the Board of Transportation Commission.

As part of the council's action Wednesday, the following streets will have new parking restrictions: