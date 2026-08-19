Runaway pig Wilbur becomes West Hollywood celebrity, may soon be up for adoption

The Brief Wilbur, a pint-sized black-and-white pig, was captured after running through the streets of West Hollywood. The runaway pig became a neighborhood celebrity as video of him spread online and residents worried about his safety. Wilbur will be available for adoption Thursday if his owner does not claim him by Wednesday night.



A little pig on the run through West Hollywood has become an unexpected neighborhood celebrity, and now, Wilbur is looking for a home.

What we know:

A pint-sized black-and-white pig named Wilbur is safe at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter after making a run through the streets of West Hollywood earlier this week. Video of the pig quickly spread online, while people tried to catch him and worried he could be hit by a car. His owner has until Wednesday night to claim him. If no one comes forward, Wilbur will be available for adoption Thursday.

The backstory:

The pig was spotted running near Hayworth Avenue and Clinton Street earlier this week. Video of the pint-sized pig darting down the street quickly spread online, as people tried to catch up with him. Some neighbors found the scene amusing, while others worried about Wilbur’s safety. "That’s hilarious. Never seen a little pig running around. I’ve seen coyotes, a hawk catch a squirrel, but never a pig," said Simon Lavian. Carlos Martinez said he was also concerned for the animal. "I don’t know if he ran away from home or somebody just dropped him off on the street," Martinez said. "It was funny to see him, but at the same time it was sad because he could have gotten run over by a car." Wilbur was eventually captured and taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, where Animal Services says he is resting comfortably.

What they're saying:

Wilbur has continued to be the talk of the neighborhood. "When I saw it, I got, like, shocked, but I got happy because it was my first time seeing a pig," Maximilian Lee said. Isabela Martinez said the pig seemed determined to keep moving. "The pig just kept running down the street," she said. Neighbors are now hoping Wilbur finds a safe home. "Hopefully he finds a safe home," one neighbor said.

What's next:

Animal Services said Wednesday is the final day for Wilbur’s owner to come forward. If no owner claims him, Wilbur will become available for adoption Thursday morning. Adopters will need to demonstrate that their home is suitable for housing a pig, which is considered a farm animal. Wilbur is waiting for his forever home at the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, located at 11361 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.