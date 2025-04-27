Run group organizes Ultra-Marathon Relay to raise money for wildfire victims

A run group is organizing a 30-mile ultra-fundraising run from Altadena to Pacific Palisades to raise money for wildfire recovery efforts.

"The goal is to reconnect the cities and show [Los Angeles] that actually Altadena and the Palisades are closer than you think," said Kevin Van T Klooster from Silver Lake Track Club. "In a day you can connect the 2 points by running."

The Silver Lake Track Club is organizing the event scheduled for May 10th. The run will start in Altadena and end that afternoon/evening in Pacific Palisades.

Participants can run the entire course themselves or split it up with relays. The race starts at 7 a.m. outside Good Neighbor Bar in Altadena and ends at Will Rogers Beach. There will be 4 checkpoints every 10 kilometers along the way, for a total run distance of 50 kilometers.

Organizers say this isn’t a race, but a "celebratory run to reflect and re-energize efforts to rebuild the beautiful city of Los Angeles through running."

"We’ve already had many people reach out who lost their homes who are running," said Van T Klooster. "They’ll be telling their stories."

All funds raised will be evenly distributed between local organizations in Altadena and the Palisades. Organizers say they plan to donate to Altadena Mountain Rescue, Malibu Search & Rescue, while they’re actively working to identify additional charities and organizations to support.

"We’ve all gone through something kind of unfathomable," said Heather Christensen, an Altadena resident. "We need each other."

"As many people that want to run it, walk it, bike it, however you want to do it, should come out and do this race," said Randy Clement, a business owner in Altadena. "It’s going to be super special for the city."

Organizers hope to raise at least $50,000 through the fundraising event, while each participant will receive a free T-shirt. They’re also accepting donations and sponsors for the run.

If you’re interested in signing up, or donating, tap or click here.

"It will take years and years for folks to rebuild their homes and communities," said Van T Klooster. "So, we thought this run was not only a fun thing to do, but a great metaphor."

