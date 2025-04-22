Girl who lost home in Palisades fire meets favorite author

A 5-year-old who lost her home in the Palisades Fire got a very special surprise.

Emily Calandrelli, author and the 100th woman in space, visited Lucy and brought signed copies of the little girl's favorite books that were lost in the fire.

"What do you want to me when you grow up?" Calandrelli asked Lucy.

"I think a scientist, a cook and someone that makes art," Lucy replied.

During the heartwarming encounter, Calandrelli surprised Lucy with a copy of "Reach for the Stars" and a box of the scientist's lab kit.

