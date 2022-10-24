First look: Rose Parade 2023 floats

The 134th Rose Parade is just around the corner - and we've got a sneak preview of some floats that will make the nearly six-mile journey down Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 2.

Each float has a unique theme and visual story that brings it to life.

The theme of the 134th Rose Parade is "Turning the Corner."

Officials on Monday released official renderings for float participants BAZIC Products, Cal Poly Universities, City of South Pasadena, Donate Life and Lions Club International.

Take a look:

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rendering courtesy Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Last week it was announced that former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, is this year's grand marshal.

The 134th Rose Parade is slated for Jan. 2, 2023.



