Rose Bowl's LAFC vs. Galaxy game sets MLS attendance record

Over 80,000 people watched Los Angeles Galaxy beat city rivals Los Angeles FC Tuesday night, breaking the all-time MLS-single game attendance record.

The 4th of July showdown at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena drew a crowd of 82,110. Current capacity at the Rose Bowl is 92,000.

The 18th edition of the LA rivalry known as El Trafico broke the previous mark of 74,479, set last year when Charlotte FC played its first home game against the Galaxy. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 as the showcase game on the first day of the MLS regular season, but it got postponed due to heavy rain and wind in Southern California.

Fans of LA Galaxy celebrate the 2-1 victory during the MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on July 4, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

"The atmosphere was amazing. We came here and won. It was a spectacular match," Puig said through an interpreter. "I’m a player who likes to play these big games with a lot of pressure and fans."

The Galaxy called the Rose Bowl home from 1996-2002, until they moved into their own stadium. Coach Greg Vanney was a player during the first six seasons and acknowledged he felt a rush of memories as the bus pulled in before the game.

"For me personally, to be back here and see it full shows how far the league has come. It was an incredible atmosphere," he said.

Fans of LAFC let off flares after their side scored an equalising goal to make it 1-1 during the MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on July 4, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Puig, who is used to playing big games after spending four seasons with Barcelona, assisted on Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 26th minute and then had the go-ahead score in the 73rd minute for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten in their last six matches with two wins and four ties.

It was only Puig’s second goal of the season. He will need to provide more highlights like Tuesday’s performance if the Galaxy are going to rebound from an awful start and make the playoffs. Puig is considered the Galaxy’s top scoring threat after Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez had season-ending knee surgery on June 23.

"Given the moment and the stadium and amount of people, he was outstanding. He plays at a different speed," Vanney said.

LAFC’s goal came from Ilie Sanchez in the 57th minute. The defending MLS Cup champions have dropped three straight and five of seven.

Fans of LA Galaxy celebrate the 2-1 victory during the MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on July 4, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

LAFC is tied with Seattle for second place in the Western Conference and is three points behind surprising St. Louis FC.

"It was a great atmosphere all around. We’re disappointed we couldn’t get a win, but when you are chasing the game it is difficult," LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

