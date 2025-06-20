Rose Bowl July 4 fireworks replaced with drone show

The Rose Bowl is nixing its popular fireworks show for the 4th of July and replacing it with a drone show.

Pasadena has hosted the annual July 4 celebration at the Rose Bowl for nearly 100 years.

Officials said the decision was made over concerns about air pollution and the environmental impact.

Residents are reminded that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Pasadena, and that there will be additional enforcement in the city leading up to the holiday.

SUGGESTED:

In addition to the drone show, the Rose Bowl will be hosting the FoodieLand Food Festival over the 4th of July weekend. The ticketed event will feature over 200 food vendors plus games, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. To learn more, visit foodielandnm.com/los-angeles/.