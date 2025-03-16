Roof of building in North Hills collapses

article

Fire crews are at the scene of a building collapse in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a traffic collision involving a fire hydrant was reported just before 3 p.m. near Nordhoff Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Additional support was called in to assist with crowd control for a large group in the area.

SkyFOX was over the scene where the roof directly above a T-Mobile store had collapsed.

"The structural integrity of the building is compromised," the LAFD said in a statement. According to Google Maps, a West Coast Dental office seems to share the same building as the T-Mobile store. It appears the dental office was not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the collapse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.