Roof of building in North Hills collapses
LOS ANGELES - Fire crews are at the scene of a building collapse in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a traffic collision involving a fire hydrant was reported just before 3 p.m. near Nordhoff Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.
Additional support was called in to assist with crowd control for a large group in the area.
SkyFOX was over the scene where the roof directly above a T-Mobile store had collapsed.
"The structural integrity of the building is compromised," the LAFD said in a statement. According to Google Maps, a West Coast Dental office seems to share the same building as the T-Mobile store. It appears the dental office was not damaged.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the collapse.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Fire Department.