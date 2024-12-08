Rolling Deep 4 Charities gifts toys to kids for 13th annual Christmas Toy Drive

The Brief Rolling Deep 4 Charities is a nonprofit working towards the empowerment of children in Los Angeles and neighboring local communities. The annual event was established 14 years ago to provide toys to the most underprivileged children throughout Los Angeles. Dodger alums Manny Mota and Dennis Powell joined the toy giveaway at Dodger Stadium.



The holiday spirit filled the Dodger Stadium parking lot Sunday for this year's Rolling Deep 4 Charities toy giveaway.

Children of all ages and their families lined up to get dolls, basketballs, bicycles... all kinds of toys.

It's for underserved children and their families.

Seven-year-old Hazelle was here with her family. About the very long line snaking through the parking lot she said, "I'm excited to get a toy," and said she could handle the line.

She said, "I'm patient!"

There was also a long line of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. A parade of over 3,000 of them and most packed with toys.

In the line we found the Zepeda family. The Zepedas have 13 kids and another on the way.

It's hard for them to deal with food let alone Christmas gifts so this event meant alot to them.

It's families like this and smaller ones that benefit from the graciousness of the Rolling Deep 4 Charities organization started by Martin Resendez and his wife Sonia.

Says Martin, "We love giving back!"

Sonia adds, "We love helping our community."

This is their 14th year giving back.

They team up with Laborers Union Local 300. And, the Dodgers provide the space, security, famous faces and baseball caps!

Dodger alums Manny Mota and Dennis Powell love the event.

Mota says, "It means a lot to me."

Powell adds, "Everybody needs a helping hand every now and then and just to see the love that's out here is awesome."

Love for families like the Zepedas whose 14-year-old daughter Anette remembers when her parents couldn't get them gifts and how happy she was.

She says, "It was just hard for me!"

That's why bikers like Ron Wiggins with the biker group "LA One Harley Davidson out of Bartels in Marina Del Rey" feels, "It's the best thrill in the world to see a kid smiles when they're getting a gift from somebody and we enjoy doing it!

He says just seeing the smiles on young faces is an even greater thrill than revving up the bikes... "at least this one day a year!"