Expand / Collapse search

Roddy Ricch covers grocery expenses for families in LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:02PM
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Roddy Ricch covers grocery expenses for families in LA

Prices may be up at grocery stores across the country, but rapper and Compton's own Roddy Ricch is putting his success to good use in the community.

LOS ANGELES - Prices may be up at grocery stores across the country, but rapper and Compton's own Roddy Ricch is putting his success to good use in the community.

The rapper surprised customers at grocery stores and Black-owned businesses across LA County on Thursday to pick up their tabs. 

The pop-up appearances come as the rapper celebrates the release of Feed Tha Streets 3. He had also just wrapped up a tour with Post Malone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rapper Roddy Ricch says he's donating Astroworld festival earnings to families of victims

Rapper Roddy Ricch surprises grocery store shoppers in LA by picking up their tabs. PHOTO: Omar Gomez and Anthony Campusano/Atlantic Records.

Rapper Roddy Ricch surprises grocery store shoppers in LA by picking up their tabs. PHOTO: Omar Gomez and Anthony Campusano/Atlantic Records. (Atlantic Records)