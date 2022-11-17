Roddy Ricch covers grocery expenses for families in LA

Prices may be up at grocery stores across the country, but rapper and Compton's own Roddy Ricch is putting his success to good use in the community.

The rapper surprised customers at grocery stores and Black-owned businesses across LA County on Thursday to pick up their tabs.

The pop-up appearances come as the rapper celebrates the release of Feed Tha Streets 3. He had also just wrapped up a tour with Post Malone.

