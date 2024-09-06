Robert Vargas, known for Shohei Ohtani mural in Little Tokyo, to throw first pitch at Dodgers game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor local mural artist Robert Vargas, responsible for multiple iconic pieces across the city, including the mural of Shohei Ohtani in Little Tokyo, by letting him throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game this weekend.

Vargas, a Boyle Heights native, will throw out the first pitch on Sunday, Sept. 8, ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians.

"This will be a historic LA moment, and honestly, a dream come true," Vargas said in a statement on Instagram. "Growing up in Boyle Heights, where my front porch faced downtown Los Angeles and my back porch faced Dodger Stadium, and to be able to combine these two passions through my artwork is extremely special to me. The skyline always loomed large in my periphery; I was destined to dream big and paint big!"

Vargas' first pitch coincides with Robert Vargas Day in Los Angeles, which the City declared back in 2021. In March, Vargas unveiled a massive mural of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani on the side of the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo. The 150-foot-tall mural is titled "LA Rising."

In addition to his first pitch honor this weekend, the Boyle Heights community will celebrate Robert Vargas Day the following weekend, with the third annual Art Is Home event. The free event focused on supporting the arts for children will be held at Robert Vargas Square in Boyle Heights, at the intersection of 1st and State streets from noon to 5 p.m.