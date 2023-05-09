Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child at 79

article

Robert De Niro is a new dad!

The 79-year-old actor recently revealed he is now a father of 7 after most recently welcoming a baby with rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen in May.

"I just had a baby," De Niro added in the ET Canada interview published Monday.

While De Niro did not reveal the identity of his baby's mother, fans were quick to speculate Chen, a Tai Chi instructor who met De Niro on the set of his 2015 movie "The Intern," where she played a martial arts instructor. Chen and De Niro were first romantically linked in 2021.

The two-time Oscar winner has six children from three previous relationships, according to People.

De Niro shares his eldest two children - Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46 - with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. He shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former partner Toukie Smith, and from his third relationship with fellow actor Grace Hightower, shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen, 11.

De Niro spoke candidly about fatherhood during the new interview, saying, although he doesn't consider himself a "cool dad," he believes in "being loving" with his kids though sometimes warrant being "stern."

"I’m okay," he said. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But that’s what it is."