Expand / Collapse search

Police chase ends in Willowbrook, authorities arrest possible robbery suspect driving white Audi

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:52PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

Authorities pursue possible robbery suspect at high speeds

A suspect driving at high speeds led police on a pursuit through LA's Harbor Gateway area on Wednesday afternoon.

LOS ANGELES - A police chase was underway in Los Angeles County. 

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Pomona police department on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

The driver in a white Audi then led officers on a chase through the Harbor Gateway area.

Police chase Audi, hitting speeds over 100 mph

Authorities began the chase in Pomona Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Officials said that the suspect was wanted for an alleged robbery.

A possible robbery suspect led authorities on a chase through LA's Harbor Gateway area.

The suspect finally pulled over in Willowbrook and attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect shortly after, ending the pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.