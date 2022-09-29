Road rage incident on 210 Freeway leads to shooting in Fontana: police

A man is in critical condition following a road rage shooting in Fontana Thursday.

Police said the incident started on the 210 freeway leading up to the shooting near the intersection of Hemlock and Walnut.

The man remains hospitalized at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino County.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department.