Riverside sheriff investigating deputy filmed on phone during fatal standoff

The Brief Riverside County Sheriff’s officials have launched a probe after a tactical deputy was filmed using his phone during a fatal high-stakes standoff. A police chase of an armed grand theft suspect ended in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday when the vehicle crashed following a failed "grappler" intervention. After hours of failed negotiations, deputies breached the vehicle to find the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is facing public scrutiny after a viral video captured a Special Enforcement Bureau member using a cell phone during a high-risk police chase and standoff.

What we know:

On Wednesday, April 8, deputies spotted a grand theft suspect near Pat’s Ranch Road.

The encounter escalated into a pursuit through Jurupa Valley after the suspect failed to yield. During the chase, a K9 unit attempted to use a "grappler" device to stop the car near Bellegrave Avenue, but the deployment failed, and the suspect eventually crashed into a wall on Antigua Drive.

The standoff intensified as the suspect, reported to be armed with a handgun, refused to exit the vehicle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect dies after Riverside County car chase ends in crash and SWAT standoff

While the Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to broker a surrender, a member of the Special Enforcement Bureau was filmed on his phone, an act the department says "does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies" of the office.

After communication ceased, deputies approached the car to find the suspect had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released pending notification of family members.

It remains unclear exactly what the deputy was doing on his phone during the tactical operation or if the distraction impacted the deployment of the Special Enforcement Bureau.

The specific "appropriate action" to be taken against the deputy will depend on the results of the newly initiated internal investigation.

What's next:

The Force Investigations Detail is leading the inquiry into the death and the tactical response.

Anyone with information or additional video regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Rick Ramirez or Senior Investigator Mario Moreno at (951) 955–2777.