Man on the run after trying to kidnap woman in Riverside, police say

A man is on the run as police say he tried to kidnap a woman in Riverside.

The Riverside Police Department responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard on January 4 around 10 p.m. Police was told the man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind, but a third person jumped in to stop the suspect.

Police did not give a specific description of the suspect other than the fact that he may be in his 30s or 40s and stood about 5-foot-6.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 951-353-7103 or 951-826-8728.