At least 3 kids sexually abused at Riverside daycare, police say

The husband of a daycare provider was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing children who attended the daycare.

According to Riverside Police, on July 2 they began investigating allegations that a 4-year-old girl was sexually abused while at the residential daycare she attends.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Antonio Chavez, the husband of the daycare provider.

During the investigation, detectives learned that two other children had also been abused by Chavez within the past three years while attending the daycare, but never reported the crime.

The kids all attended the Chavez Family Daycare, located at a home in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.

Chavez was arrested July 3 and booked for lewd and lascivious acts upon a child. He is being held on $1 million bail.

The police department said the Chavez Family Daycare has been a licensed daycare provider since 2010, but due to the investigation, detectives filed a complaint with the Community Care Licensing Division at the State of California’s Department of Social Services.

Detectives believe there might be additional children who were victimized by Chavez. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Victoria Mutuku at (951) 353-

7945 or VMutuku@RiversideCA.gov. You can remain anonymous and send a tip through the Riverside Police Department’s "Atlas 1" mobile app.



