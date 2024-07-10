Family finds man stabbed to death in Canoga Park apartment courtyard

An investigation is underway in Canoga Park after a man was found stabbed to death in the courtyard of his apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the Vassar Carriage House apartment complex at 7523 Vassar Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in his 30s stabbed to death right in front of his apartment door.

According to authorities, family members heard a noise outside and found the man suffering from a stab wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

Neighbors told FOX 11 they woke up to the sound of a woman screaming for help.

"When I came out, they go, 'oh my God, call the cops. Please help us, help us. My brother's dying.' The whole railing is full of blood and it's ugly. And it's like a horror movie. It's just dripping like that," a neighbor said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. He left the scene after the attack.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD.