Riverside County to update vaccination website after residents experience problems

Riverside County has opened six new COVID-19 vaccination clinics and plans to update its website after thousands of residents were met with problems when booking appointments on Thursday.

Officials say the website ruhealth.org had a technical issue in the website code that was uncovered at that time of opening 3,900 appointments for weekend vaccine clinics.

Appointments at six additional vaccination clinics announced by Riverside County this week were booked in under an hour, according to a news release.

The additional sites opened for vaccines include the Indio Fairgrounds, the Perris Fairgrounds, and Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore which is strictly being used to inoculate seniors 65 and older.

"Residents are understandably frustrated that the appointment website did not perform today," said Juan C. Perez, Interim County Executive Officer.

In response to the technical issues experienced as thousands of residents attempted to make vaccine appointments, officials announced the current website for the county's health department to book will be upgraded soon.

Residents in Los Angeles County have experienced similar issues when booking appointments and on Thursday, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the current pace, the process of administering vaccines to medical workers and seniors won't be completed until the summer.

"We apologize for this unfortunate situation and will soon direct residents to a new website," said Perez.

Residents have said the appointment-making process has been frustrating.

"I spent two hours on the phone after dialing 2-1-1 while my daughter was on the website. It was bad, really bad," said Corona resident Arturo Garcia.

When appointments are open, the new county site will continue to link to the state’s vaccine registration portal.

Riverside County is directing residents to https://rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

