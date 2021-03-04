Riverside County students, parents eager to get back into the classroom

‘Inch by inch’, that’s how some Riverside County residents describe the snail pace of reopening schools.

As of now, the only metric that seems to be holding the county from moving into the red, is the daily adjusted case rate.

But county health officials expect the downward trend to continue and the state has been approving the lengthy, detailed plans submitted by schools to reopen.

Signs outside elementary schools like Bryant, in the downtown historic district in Riverside, clearly read "Students return to in-person learning" with the first group coming in March 9th.

Even though some students are coming back, it is for only one day a week. The other four days students are still distance learning.

There are several more metrics and levels to reach before anything even remotely resembling normal classroom learning happens in the county, but it seems they are on their way.

