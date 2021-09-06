Deputies searching for sexual assault suspect in Riverside County

Deputies in Riverside County are searching for a man wanted in connection to a series of sexual assaults in San Jacinto.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department shared photos of the possible suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, standing about 5-foot-8 and weighing about 250 pounds, according to deputies.

The suspect targeted the area of East Esplanade Avenue along public walking paths, deputies said. The crimes began in March of 2021, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information on the possible suspect is asked to call 951-791-3400.

