Riverside County resident tests positive for measles; 1st reported case since 2018

For the first time in seven years, a Riverside County resident has tested positive for measles, according to health officials with Riverside University Health System — Public Health.

What we know:

It's the first confirmed case of measles in Riverside County since 2018.

Health officials said the adult patient recently traveled internationally.

The patient, whose age and gender weren't released, lives in eastern Riverside County and is recovering at home.

This is the ninth confirmed measles case in California, with the remaining eight cases found in Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, San Mateo and Tuolumne counties, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Risk Factors for Measles

What they're saying:

Health experts say international travel has been a contributing factor for recent measles cases.

"Those who travel internationally to areas with ongoing measles transmission may be at risk for exposure. It’s important to check and make sure you are up to date on your vaccines, at least two weeks prior to international travel," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky.

Measles is highly infectious and can be spread through the air via droplets when a person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes.

The CDC recommends travelers monitor their health for signs and symptoms for three weeks after they return home. Those who develop symptoms, or believe they may have been exposed to measles, are urged to contact their health provider.

For more information on measles and vaccines, visit ruhealth.org/vaccineclinics .