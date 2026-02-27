Riverside County man seen on camera getting punched by deputy

The Brief Video footage shows a Riverside County deputy beating a man during an arrest Thursday morning. The video shows Charles Beal, who was arrested on a drug-related warrant, backing away as the deputy punches his face. The sheriff's department said Beal "failed to follow the deputy's commands." Meanwhile, Beal's brother said he was unarmed and the deputy didn't need to resort to violence.



A Riverside County family is outraged after their loved one was punched and beaten with a baton by a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy.

The incident, which was caught on camera, happened Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Department said Charles Beal was arrested on a drug-related warrant.

Footage from a home security camera shows Beal getting out of a truck and a deputy moving towards him. As Beal backs away, the deputy punches his face.

The deputy then hits Beal in the leg with a baton several times. Beal was unarmed and does not appear to hit the deputy.

What they're saying:

"I'm not against no police officers for doing their job. But if a person don't have a weapon on them, if a person don't rush you and hit you, there's no need to put violence to violence," said Frank Reed, brother of Beal.

He said Beal does have a criminal history. Most of his arrests have been for failure to appear in court related to a possession charge. He also said Beal struggles with mental illness and the reason he's missed court is because he is often in the hospital.

The other side:

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says the incident happened after deputies attempted a traffic stop and the suspect "failed to follow the deputy's commands."

Beal's brother said authorities misrepresented the reason for the stop to him and claims the deputy has harassed Beal in the past.

"Justify the stop. If you pulled him over for a traffic stop, why ask him 'where the drugs at?' That's all I'm saying. Cause when I came out and asked them 'why are y'all stopping him?' they said a routine traffic stop," said Reed.

FOX11 asked the sheriff's department if throwing a punch at a suspect as the suspect backs away is in line with policy. A spokesperson would only say the incident is under review.