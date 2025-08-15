3.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Riverside County

The Brief A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Riverside County on Friday morning. The epicenter was in the Valle Vista community near Hemet. It was primarily felt across the Inland Empire.



An earthquake rocked Riverside County on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

What we know:

The USGS said a preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 9:43 a.m. in the unincorporated Valle Vista community in the San Jacinto Valley, near Hemet.

The quake had a depth of about 10 miles.

USGS's "Did you feel it?" map shows it was primarily felt across the Inland Empire, as well as in Palm Springs, and parts of Los Angeles and northern San Diego counties.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.

Dig deeper:

Friday morning's activity marks the latest in a series of quakes that have struck in the Inland Empire this summer.

