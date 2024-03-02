Riverside-area high school reports school threats days after several fights break out

Police in Riverside are investigating threats to an area high school after the school reported several fights over the past week.

Officials said they're looking into social media posts that threatened violence at Poly High School in Riverside, but that "so far none of those posts have been substantiated."

In a press release Saturday, school officials explained more. Superintendent Renee Hill said that over the past week, there had been multiple fights on campus around lunchtime, and that following those fights, "threatening social media posts surfaced." It wasn't immediately clear if those threatening posts were toward the school in general or specific students.

SUGGESTED: Nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patient; Out on bail

Because of the fights and the threats, the school said it's planning to "restrict lunch activities to designated areas on campus," in order to "improve supervision and mitigate potential disruptions." Hill also added that those restrictions may extend to other parts of the day.

The Riverside Police Department also said that it will have extra officers and patrols on campus Monday.

Anyone with new information about the investigation was asked to contact Riverside Polytechnic High School Resource Officer Rodriguez at BRodriguez@riverside.ca.gov.