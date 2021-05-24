Rising Up: Limited-series documentary premiering Monday on FOX 11

FOX 11's Limited-Series Documentary "Rising Up" premieres Monday night at 6 p.m. on FOX 11, with a new episode premiering at 6 p.m. every night the week of May 24 through May 28.

Viewers can join in on the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #FOX11RisingUp. Following the premiere of each episode, you can join us on Facebook where FOX 11 will be joined by special guests to answer your questions live.

RISING UP

When you look back at the critical days last May and June which erupted into passionate protests and — in some cases — violence, you realize the match was lit long before George Floyd.

Here in Los Angeles, the roots of community frustration trace back through 2020 from the COVID-19 lockdown, to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, and even further, decades further, to the LA Riots.

In a new limited edition documentary series, in new interviews conducted coast to coast, FOX 11 traces the timeline of the critical moments which led to a social justice movement never to be forgotten.

"Rising Up" will premiere on FOX 11 and will be available for streaming on foxla.com, YouTube, Tubi, Fox NewsNOW, and FOX Soul.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.