'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks hitting DJ booth in West Hollywood for nationwide tour

The Brief In addition to caviar and jewelry, Meredith Marks is also DJing and created a new board game. Marks is a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Her "Naught and Ice Tour" comes to West Hollywood on Thursday night.



"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks is fully engaging in her new venture as a DJ and on Thursday night, she'll hit the booth in West Hollywood.

What we know:

DJ Meredith Marks has been spotted across the nation behind the DJ booth and on Thursday, the "Naughty and Ice Tour" comes to Southern California.

On Thursday, you can catch her at Beaches in West Hollywood along Santa Monica Boulevard, and VIP packages are available.

If you can't make it, she also has two other scheduled appearances in the region – San Diego and of course, Palm Springs.

"It's a lot of fun stuff that you know, like Lady Gaga and Madonna, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato…you'll love it," she said about her set.

Where to watch:

In terms of the reality show, new episodes of Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," are available to stream on Peacock each Wednesday after airing on Bravo the day before.

You can also catch up on the first five seasons.

Dig deeper:

Marks is also capitalizing on the "rumors and nastiness" quote that occurred during the cast's unforgettable trip to Palm Springs in Season 4. Now, "Game Night Just Got Messier," after she used her iconic moment to create a board game, and according to its website, for those who have placed orders, shipping begins next month.

