Rev. Jesse Jackson remembered by Ben Crump after death at 84

The nation is mourning the loss of civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Lewis Jackson, who died at the age of 84.

Following his passing, Attorney Ben Crump discussed his legacy on Good Day LA.

What we know:

Civil rights icon Reverend Jesse Lewis Jackson passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning surrounded by family.

Jackson rose to prominence as a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After King’s assassination, he continued working to advance and protect civil rights. Over the years, he became a central figure in the modern civil rights movement and played a significant role in shaping national political conversations.

He ran for president in 1984, delivering a speech at the Democratic National Convention that supporters say electrified the country. His presidential campaign is viewed as a pivotal moment in expanding political participation and representation.

The backstory:

Jackson was widely seen as a bridge between generations of civil rights leaders. He followed in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis and later helped pave the way for leaders such as Reverend Al Sharpton.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Jackson’s 1984 presidential run had lasting political implications.

"It's undeniable to think that we would have a President Barack Obama without Jesse Jackson," Crump said. "His 1984 run for president and that speech in 1984 that electrified the country at the Democratic National Convention is still one of the best speeches ever in the history of America."

Crump described Jackson as a "standard bearer for civil rights," particularly during times when progress faced challenges.

"You know, the rollbacks on all the progress that we have made from the modern civil rights era with Dr. Martin Luther King and Congressman John Lewis on to Reverend Sharpton and others. Jesse Jackson was the bridge of that," Crump said.

Ben Crump on Rev. Jackson's tremendous impact

What they're saying:

Crump reflected on Jackson’s legacy and influence across generations.

"Well, it's with such a heavy heart that we acknowledge the transition of Reverend Jesse Lewis Jackson. Not only did he inspire America to keep hope alive, but Jesse Jackson himself was the embodiment of hope for America," Crump said.

He also highlighted Jackson’s message of empowerment.

"You know, just everything he's still for reminding America, all of us, no matter what they say, how they try to push you down and marginalize you. He said, remind yourself every day, I am somebody. I am Somebody. And that's why Jesse Jackson means so much to so many people," Crump said.

Crump pointed to Jackson’s involvement in several high-profile civil rights cases, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown in Ferguson and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Reverend Jackson was always right there with me and my legal team advising us," Crump said.

He said Jackson stood firmly for constitutional protections and voting rights.

"That's what jesse jackson stood for the constitution matters for all of us and when we have an administration assaulting the constitution then we all as americans have to stand up and be on the frontline of activism as well as... Participation in the constitutionate and government due process. He was the biggest advocate for voting rights," Crump said.

Crump also shared personal advice Jackson once gave him.

"I never forget what Reverend Jackson said to me once he said attorney crop, you don't drown because the water is deep. You drown because you stop kicking. Don't you ever stop kicking? Don't, you ever stopped kicking? And that is the legacy going forward to young people and the next generation of civil rights leaders. We can never not stop kicking, we always have to keep our eyes on the prize ever forward to try to make America live up to its promise for all of its citizens. That promise of. Equal justice for all and the pursuit of happiness because we are Americans," Crump said.

Why you should care:

Jackson’s influence extended beyond the civil rights movement into modern politics and activism. His presidential campaign, advocacy for voting rights and continued involvement in high-profile civil rights cases helped shape national conversations about equality, justice and constitutional protections.

Supporters say his legacy lives on in the leaders he inspired and the message he repeated throughout his life: "I am somebody" and "Don’t you ever stop kicking."

California leaders react

Dig deeper:

Rev. Jackson has received numerous tributes following the news of his passing, including leaders in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement on the passing of Reverend Jackson:



"Jen and I mourn the loss of one of America’s greatest civil rights champions, Reverend Jesse Jackson. His footprints are found in every civil rights movement in modern history, both as a leader and as a supporter, lending his strength and his spirit to communities around the country. Here in California, he stood with farmworkers in the fields of the Central Valley, walked the streets of Los Angeles and Oakland calling for racial and economic justice, and visited campuses throughout the state, empowering a new generation of voters and activists.



"Rev. Jackson’s legacy is one of fellowship, reminding us that we must 'turn to each other, not on each other.' He challenged all of us to live up to the promise of equality and justice for all, not just the privileged few. So today, we grieve his loss – and tomorrow we honor the Reverend by picking up his mantle, by keeping hope alive, and fighting for the world he dreamed of."

LA Mayor Karen Bass reacts to Rev. Jackson's passing

"I grew up watching Reverend Jesse Jackson lead a national movement that fought for justice for poor and working people. I am deeply saddened by his passing, but profoundly grateful for the example he set and the generation of leaders he inspired.



Rev. Jackson was a civil rights hero and a tireless advocate for those too often overlooked. He was an icon who helped elect countless Black leaders, and his historic, groundbreaking presidential campaigns paved the way for the eventual election of President Barack Obama. Jesse was also a friend, and I had the honor of working with him on a wide range of issues throughout my career.



In addition to his work on voting rights and economic justice, Rev. Jackson’s impact expanded to corporate America where he worked to make the private sector more democratized, and internationally, where he worked for diplomacy and helped secure the release of hostages.



He leaves a lasting legacy of hope and it is now up to us to Keep Hope Alive!"