Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey reacts to Day 4 of Derek Chauvin trial

On Day 4, the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began their morning hearing more tearful testimony. This time from someone who actually knew George Floyd, his former girlfriend.

Courteney Ross cried when talking about how the two met in 2017 at the Salvation Army.

She talked about how they loved to go out to eat, and that Floyd had to work out every day. She also testified about the couple's struggle with opioid addiction. She says both had chronic pain and started taking prescribed oxycodone but then got addicted. Ross says two months before Floyd's death, he was hospitalized for an overdose.

For the first time, the jury also heard from first responders. Two paramedics took the stand. The day ended with a now-retired Minneapolis police sergeant who was Chauvin's supervisor that day. He was first called by a 911 operator who was concerned that she'd witnessed a use-of-force that didn't look right on a live video camera.

FOX 11 has been getting perspective each day from a local perspective. Our analyst on Day 4 of testimony is a police analyst, social advocate and former member of local law enforcement, retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey.

Dorsey authored the book "Black and Blue: The Creation of a Social Advocate." It's the true story of an African-American female LAPD officer whose career spanned 20 years.

Advertisement

Below is the full interview:

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.