Restaurant employee accused of leaving anti-police message on LAPD officer's food order

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is upset after a food worker allegedly left a hateful message on his order.

Longtime LAPD officer Eric Mollinedo told FOX 11 that while he and his colleague were grabbing food at the Veggie Grill in the 6300 block of Sunset Boulevard, someone left a message that read "ACAB" on a wrapper of their burger.

"I showed my partner and we both were kind of shocked," Mollinedo said. "That to us means, ‘all cops are b******s.’"

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The two LAPD officers told FOX 11 that they showed the restaurant manager the hateful message. The employee allegedly responsible for leaving the message came forward and even told the two officers to their faces that he hates the police and flipped the bird at Mollinedo and his partner – all in front of the restaurant manager, the officer told FOX 11.

FOX 11 later learned that the restaurant employee accused of leaving the hateful message has been suspended.

Veggie Grill issued the following statement in response to the employee's allegations.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.