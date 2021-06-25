Resources for dealing with PTSD

If you or someone you know is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, we point you to some organizations that can help.

We'll start with the organization Brian works for New Directions for Vets. You can find them at ndvets.org.

The PTSD foundation of America is online at PTSDUSA.ORG.

PTSD United also has some great resources for folks who are not veterans, but are struggling with PTSD. They are at ptsdunited.org.

And as always, we want to mention if you are having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the national suicide prevention lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call them at 800-273-8255.

