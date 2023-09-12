LAPD investigating string of arson fires in Reseda

Residents in one San Fernando Valley neighborhood were on edge as police continue to search for a suspected arsonist.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the latest string of fires were just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Reseda area. LA City firefighters were called to a neighborhood near Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street after reports of multiple rubbish fires.

Authorities said six fires were set within two hours, including one along Yolanda Avenue where someone set fire to the brush in the bed of a truck before taking off.

The LAPD set up a perimeter around the neighborhood in search of the suspect as crews worked to knock down the fires.

Arson investigators believe the same suspect may have been setting fires in the area for the past several nights.

LAPD officers have been canvassing the area and talking to witnesses.

No injuries have been reported.

Those with information about the string of fires are asked to contact the LAPD.