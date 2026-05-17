Rescued beagles travel from Wisconsin to forever homes in Los Angeles

The Brief Five rescued beagles traveled 2,000 miles from Wisconsin to Los Angeles after being released from Ridglan Farms. The Beagle Freedom Project helped place hundreds of rescued beagles into adoptive homes across the country. All five beagles featured in the story have now been adopted into forever homes.



Call it a mission of love and determination. For 2,000 miles, five beagles rescued from the notorious Ridglan Farms breeding facility in Wisconsin traveled to LA by minivan.

These were beagles that were never given names. Instead, they were given numbers. A flip of a rescue dog’s ear Saturday showed numbers tattooed in her ear, still visible.

That haunting image was just one poignant reminder of what 1,500 beagles endured while housed at Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. One group that worked to secure the beagles’ freedom was the Beagle Freedom Project.

At the beginning of the month, 500 beagles were released from Ridglan Farms to BFP. A thousand more were released to another animal rights group.

Video of the dogs being carried in crates, released from those crates and liberated from Ridglan Farms trended on social media. As a result, hundreds of beagles were placed in loving homes across the country, courtesy of BFP.

Last week, a small group of beagles traveled to Los Angeles. They included four females and one male. The beagles were paired with adoptive families locally.

At the wheel of the BFP minivan were two dedicated volunteers of the Beagle Freedom Project, Malina and Sam. Their trek took them from Wisconsin to Oklahoma to Southern California. The dogs traveled in crates. There were brief stopovers along the way. But the goal was to get them to BFP headquarters in Valley Village as soon as possible so they could begin to adapt to a life of freedom.

Freedom has been a stranger to these beagles. They were bred to be tested upon, relegated to a life of crates, poking and prodding, devoid of human touch or caring. But on this sunny Saturday, a dozen people gave them a proper VIP greeting in Valley Village. FOX 11 was there documenting their arrival at BFP headquarters. One by one, the crates were placed on the grass. The crate doors were opened. Some of the beagles ventured out quickly, running onto the grass. Others slowly ventured out, unsure of the green grass surface and the wide-open space.

BFP organizers said it can take days — even weeks — for the beagles to trust their new surroundings. Ultimately, they make great pets because they’re loving, gentle and patient. It was those very traits that, ironically, made them easy test subjects. But now that ugly Ridglan Farms chapter is over.

BFP founder Shannon Keith told FOX 11 on Sunday, "Yesterday was an incredible success, as it was the crescendo of a long and painful week for the Beagle Freedom Project team, working to release the beagles inside Ridglan Farms. Getting to see them run and play ... was quite thrilling!"

FOX 11 is happy to report all five rescues have been adopted into forever homes. To more about this nonprofit's work, click here for more information.