Expand / Collapse search

Rescue underway after car goes over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway

By
Published  June 26, 2024 7:37am PDT
Los Angeles County
FOX 11

Car goes over side on Angeles Crest Highway

A rescue was underway after someone witnessed a car go over its side off the Angeles Crest Highway.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A rescue was underway Wednesday morning after a vehicle went over a cliff on the Angeles Crest Highway. 

SkyFOX video over the scene shows paramedics making their way down to the black vehicle that plunged over the side, about 500 ft. above the roadway. 

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the Angeles Crest area after someone called 911 reporting they saw the car go over the side.

SUGGESTED:

All lanes were closed on the Angeles Crest Highway earlier Wednesday but have since reopened. 