Rescue underway after car goes over cliff on Angeles Crest Highway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A rescue was underway Wednesday morning after a vehicle went over a cliff on the Angeles Crest Highway.
SkyFOX video over the scene shows paramedics making their way down to the black vehicle that plunged over the side, about 500 ft. above the roadway.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the Angeles Crest area after someone called 911 reporting they saw the car go over the side.
SUGGESTED:
- Lancaster shootings: 2 killed, 1 wounded in night of violence
- 75 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Gardena, largest bust in state history
- $395M Mega Millions jackpot: Winner with 1 of 2 tickets sold at same California store ID'd
- Suspect is dead after shootings near Las Vegas leave 5 people dead, teen injured, police say
All lanes were closed on the Angeles Crest Highway earlier Wednesday but have since reopened.