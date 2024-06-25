60 tons of illegal fireworks seized in Gardena, largest bust in state history

It's being called one of the largest firework seizures in California history... Gardena Police and Cal Fire seized over 120,000 pounds (60 tons) of illegal fireworks during a single operation.

According to the police department, several arrests were made early Saturday morning after investigators discovered over 2,000 illegal destructive devices and 10 pounds of bulk homemade explosives.

Officials said this was the single largest illegal fireworks seizure in the state, topping the 32 tons that were seized in 2021 in South Los Angeles.

The seized fireworks have an estimated value of $7 million to $10 million.

Investigators identified the three suspects as 44-year-old Alejandro Rodriguez of Wilmington, 30-year- old Natalie Navarro of Carson, and 25-year-old Daniel Gudino of Wilmington, who were all arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of explosives and other various weapons violation offenses.

It is unclear what led to the seizure and where the fireworks were found.

The Gardena Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the historic seizure.

City News Service contributed to this report



