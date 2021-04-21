Reports: Suspect in custody following shooting near Wawa in Upper Macungie Township

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody after a shooting near a Wawa in Upper Macungie Township on Wednesday morning triggered a massive police response.

The Morning Call said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the area of Route 100 and Industrial Boulevard. The newspaper reports at least one person was taken to the hospital during the incident.

It is believed that the shooting started at the Wawa on Route 100 and Schantz Road, according to reports. A staging area and police tape cordoned off part of the parking lot immediately following the incident.

The Morning Call said a suspect was taken into custody near Brookside Children’s Early Education Center just before 7 a.m.

The Lehigh Valley District Attorney's Office told FOX 29 that the situation is "ongoing and under investigation."

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area Route 100 and Schantz Road. Several roads have reportedly been shut down as police widen their investigation.

