Reported sexual assault near UCLA fraternity house under investigation

The Brief UCLA police are investigating a reported rape that allegedly occurred near a fraternity house in Westwood. The suspect is reported to be an individual not affiliated with the university. Authorities said the incident is isolated, and they are actively gathering evidence related to the report.



The UCLA Police Department has launched a criminal investigation into a reported sexual assault near a fraternity house in Westwood.

What we know:

According to a Clery Timely Warning sent to the UCLA community, the assault happened on Sunday in the 600 block of Landfair Avenue, in an area densely populated by student housing and Greek life residences.

The victim reported the incident to authorities just after midnight on Monday, police said.

Authorities believe the incident appears to be isolated, and they are actively gathering information and evidence related to the report.

Police believe the suspect is not affiliated with UCLA.

What we don't know:

A physical description of the suspect has not yet been released to the public, and it remains unclear how the unaffiliated individual gained access to the fraternity residence.

While police are investigating the report as a criminal matter, no arrests have been announced as of Tuesday morning.

What's next:

Detectives are currently interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing security footage from the surrounding Westwood area.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.

What you can do:

UCPD and campus officials encourage students to utilize the following safety and support resources:

Request an Escort: The Community Service Officer (CSO) Evening Escort Program provides free walking escorts for students and staff from dusk until 1 a.m. Call 310-794-WALK to request a safe walk to your destination.

Use SafeRide: The UCLA SafeRide service offers complimentary van transportation between campus buildings and nearby residential areas during evening hours.

Confidential Support: Survivors of sexual violence can contact CARE at CAPS (Campus Assault Resources & Education) for confidential advocacy, counseling, and healing services at 310-206-2465.

Immediate Medical Care: The Rape Treatment Center at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center provides 24/7 free medical care, forensic exams, and crisis counseling.