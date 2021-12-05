Oregon plane crash leaves at least 1 dead, police say

At least one person was killed after a plane crashed on Sunday near an airport in Medford, Oregon, authorities said.

The plane went down near the parking lot of the Airport Chevrolet car dealership near Rogue Valley International Medford Airport around 4:52 p.m. local time, according to the Medford Police Department.

Police said in a press release that it was not immediately known how many soles were on board. The department added that at least one person was killed in the crash.

Footage by local news service MedfordAlert showed smoke billowing from the scene.

Police said it was believed that no one on the ground was hurt. The plane was reported to be a nine-passenger propeller plane.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes contributed.