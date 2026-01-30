Don Lemon charged with federal civil rights crimes in anti-ICE church protest

The Brief Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on federal civil rights charges stemming from a Jan. 18 anti-ICE protest at a St. Paul church. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrests of Lemon, independent journalist Georgia Fort, and two activists, describing the demonstration as a "coordinated attack." The arrests follow a magistrate judge’s initial refusal to charge Lemon, sparking a fierce debate over First Amendment protections for journalists covering civil disobedience.



Journalist Don Lemon has been charged with federal civil rights crimes in connection with an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a Minnesota church, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday.

The arrest marks a significant escalation in the federal response to recent civil unrest in the Twin Cities.

What we know:

Lemon was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Los Angeles, where he had been covering the Grammy Awards, according to his attorney Abbe Lowell.

He is charged with conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshipers.

The charges originate from a Jan. 18 protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, where David Easterwood—a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official—serves as a pastor.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that federal agents also arrested independent journalist Georgia Fort, Black Lives Matter Minnesota leader Trahern Jeen Crews, and Hennepin County official Jamael Lydell Lundy.

While the administration characterizes the event as an "attack," Lemon has maintained that he was present solely as an independent journalist.

What we don't know:

The specific evidence the Department of Justice presented to a grand jury to secure an indictment remains under seal.

It is currently unclear how prosecutors intend to differentiate between Lemon’s "newsgathering" activities and the "criminal conspiracy" they allege.

Don Lemon speaks onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images fo

Timeline:

Jan. 7, 2026: Renee Good is fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, sparking widespread local protests.

Jan. 18, 2026: Protesters enter Cities Church in St. Paul during a Sunday service to demand the resignation of Pastor David Easterwood from his ICE role.

Jan. 22, 2026: A magistrate judge rejects the initial federal bid to charge Don Lemon, citing a lack of probable cause.

Jan. 29, 2026: Federal agents arrest Don Lemon in Los Angeles shortly after midnight.

Jan. 30, 2026: Attorney General Bondi announces the arrests of Lemon, Fort, Crews, and Lundy; Lemon is scheduled for an initial court appearance in Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the arrests by emphasizing that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the administration will protect the right to worship "freely and safely," warning that "if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you."

This stance was echoed by Cities Church lead pastor Jonathan Parnell, who expressed gratitude that the Department of Justice "acted swiftly to protect Cities Church" so the congregation could continue its mission.

However, the move has drawn sharp condemnation from critics, with the Rev. Al Sharpton accusing the administration of taking a "sledge hammer" to "the knees of the First Amendment."

Lowell further characterized the charges as a "transparent attempt to silence a journalist for doing his job," maintaining that Lemon’s 30 years of experience and his work in Minneapolis were entirely consistent with constitutionally protected newsgathering.

What's next:

Lemon is expected to appear in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday afternoon for his initial hearing.

Following that, he will likely be extradited to Minnesota to face the charges alongside the other defendants.

Legal experts expect a protracted battle over the "journalist's privilege" and whether embedding with protesters constitutes participation in a crime.