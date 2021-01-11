Rep. Ted Lieu among Democrats pushing to impeach President Trump for second time

The push to remove President Donald Trump from the White House sooner than President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day continues in Washington, D.C. as House Democrats sponsor a second impeachment bill.

Just days after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents California's 33rd congressional district, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) drafted an article of impeachment accusing the president of incitement to insurrection.

During an interview with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson, Rep. Lieu said he is hoping to get some Republicans' support for the impeachment bill.

As the U.S. is just days from welcoming President-elect Biden into the White House, why now?

Rep. Lieu told Michaelson an impeachment would strip Donald Trump of his taxpayer-funded benefits such as lifetime pension, office space and office staff. It would so bar him from running for office again.

He added the importance of removing "a dangerous and delusional president."

"We need future generations and the world to know that if you're going to incite a violent attack on our nation's capital, Congress is going to respond swiftly and strongly," Rep. Lieu said.

