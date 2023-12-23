Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove discusses 'Christmas Miracle' of freeing Eyvin Hernandez from Venezuelan custody

Loved ones of Eyvin Hernandez can breathe a sigh of relief as the Los Angeles-based public defender returned to United States after 21 months of Venezuelan custody.

A Congresswoman representing Los Angeles, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, called Hernandez's homecoming a "Christmas miracle." Rep. Kamlager-Dove told FOX 11 she spent her first year in office working to free Hernandez.

Hernandez was detained at the Colombia-Venezuelan border during his South American vacation. His capture and arrest drew year-long calls for justice and the release of the public defender. This week, Hernandez and nine other American prisoners were released in exchange for a a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Alex Saab.

In his first TV interview since returning home to the U.S. he pleaded for peace with Venezuela.

"I don't want anything to be done against them in my name. I don't. I want peace for economic relations," Hernandez said.

Rep. Kamlager-Dove agreed with Hernandez's plea.

"Military operations never succeed without diplomacy. Being able to bring Americans home does not happen without diplomacy," Rep. Kamlager-Dove said.