Renee Good protests: Dispersal order issued in Los Angeles for rally against Minneapolis ICE shooting

The Brief Protests erupted across the country, including in downtown Los Angeles, following the fatal ICE-related shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Demonstrators expressed anger over ICE presence and immigration enforcement, calling the shooting unjust and demanding accountability. LAPD issued a dispersal order during the Los Angeles protest, and one demonstrator was detained for battery on a police officer.



There were marches and protests across the country Saturday, including several in Southern California, as tension boiled over from the ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis.

Frustration filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

"We’ve got to show that we can do something and not stay quiet," said Esther Reyes.

She was one of many demonstrators joining protests across the country in response to the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Trump administration officials have painted Good as a domestic terrorist who had attempted to ram federal agents with her car.

"She was so innocent. She was trying to move. If that guy can do it to her, imagine what he can do to other people," Reyes said.

The deadly ICE shooting has sparked backlash and ignited anger over ICE presence and immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

"I’m here because ICE has been terrorizing our streets for far too long. They have been running around with unchecked powers," said Christian Roe.

Protesters marched from Pershing Square to federal buildings along North Alameda Street.

A little after 6 p.m., LAPD issued a dispersal order for protesters in the area.

Video from SkyFox shows officers moving the crowd down North Alameda Street, and at one point, you can see a protester arrested and handcuffed.

LAPD says one demonstrator has been detained for battery on a police officer. The department said the suspect fled the original incident and then returned.

In a post on X Saturday, DHS claims, "New evidence shows that the anti-ICE agitator was stalking and impeding a law enforcement operation over the course of the morning."

Many demonstrators in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday say the shooting was unjust and that they will continue to demand justice for the 37-year-old Minneapolis mother.

"I hope that people spread awareness. I hope that more people join our cause."