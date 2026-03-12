Celebrity chef René Redzepi resigns from Noma following allegations of abuse, assault

The Brief René Redzepi, founder of the world-renowned Danish restaurant Noma, resigned Thursday following widespread allegations of verbal abuse and physical assault. The resignation comes after a New York Times investigation and viral social media testimonies detailed a toxic culture of trauma and unpaid labor at the three-Michelin-star landmark. Major sponsors have pulled funding for a $1,500-per-plate Noma pop-up in Los Angeles, which opened Wednesday amid protests and the fallout from the scandal.



René Redzepi has stepped down from his leadership role at Noma, ending an era for the restaurant that redefined global fine dining.

The departure follows a wave of harrowing accounts from former staff members describing a workplace defined by humiliation and violence rather than hospitality.

What we know:

Redzepi’s resignation was announced on Instagram on Thursday, in which he stated, "I take responsibility for my own actions."

The move was triggered by a New York Times report featuring interviews with 35 former employees and viral Instagram posts from Jason Ignacio White, Noma's former head of fermentation.

Testimonies included accounts of staff being punched in the face during service and suffering from intense panic attacks.

The scandal has already had financial consequences; sponsors have withdrawn support for the current Noma residency in Los Angeles.

While Redzepi has previously admitted to struggles with aggression, the recent detailed allegations of physical assault and the reliance on unpaid interns created a pressure point that culinary experts say made his position untenable.

What they're saying:

Kristoffer Dahy Ernst, editor-in-chief of Gastro magazine, told The Associated Press that Redzepi had to be removed to save the brand: "If you want to solve the huge problem that Noma has right now, you have to remove the source of the problem."

Former employees shared the lasting impact of the culture, with one stating, "Noma destroyed my passion for the industry." Meanwhile, Nick Curtin, owner of Copenhagen’s Alouette, noted that the industry must move past the idea that "sacrifice, humiliation, pain (and) violence are the ways — the building blocks — for greatness."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Noma can survive as a business without its "visionary founder," or if the Danish royal family will take any action regarding the knighthood Redzepi received in 2016.

The restaurant has not yet named a successor or detailed a concrete plan for how the internal culture will be restructured following his departure.

What's next:

The Noma pop-up in Los Angeles is scheduled to continue, though it faces an uncertain future without its primary star and financial backing.

In Copenhagen, the culinary community is watching to see if this resignation sparks a wider reckoning across the high-end dining industry or if Noma’s influential alumni will step up to fill the void left by Redzepi’s exit.