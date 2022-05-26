Remote-controlled crab-like robot is the smallest ever, university says

Engineers at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., announced they have created what they believe is "the smallest-ever remote-controlled walking robot."

The robot resembles a tiny crab and measures just a half-millimeter wide. It can "bend, twist, crawl, walk, turn and even jump," according to a university news release.

Footage released by Northwestern University showed the tiny robot scurrying left to right and right to left, just as a crab would.

Size comparisons showed the robot appearing no bigger than the tip of a ballpoint pen or the eye of a sewing needle.

Researchers have also created millimeter-sized robots resembling inchworms, crickets and even beetles.

And while the robots are being made purely for exploratory purposes, researchers believe this will inspire further innovation of micro-sized technologies that can perform practical tasks inside tightly confined spaces.

"Robotics is an exciting field of research, and the development of microscale robots is a fun topic for academic exploration," said John A. Rogers, who led the experimental work. "You might imagine micro-robots as agents to repair or assemble small structures or machines in industry or as surgical assistants to clear clogged arteries, to stop internal bleeding or to eliminate cancerous tumors — all in minimally invasive procedures."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported out of Los Angeles.