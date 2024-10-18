South Bay man charged on accusations of drugging, sexually assaulting 9 women

article

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – On Friday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against Michael DiGiorgio, a man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women at two of his South Bay homes from 2019-2021. It is believed one of the incidents even resulted in death, officials said.

Investigators said the women were victimized by DiGiorgio, 50, between May 2019 and November 2021 at his residences in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach. One of the nine victims allegedly died after she was drugged.

DiGiorgio was charged with the following:

One count of murder

Three felony counts of rape by use of a drug

Two felony counts of sodomy by use of a drug

Five felony counts of sexual penetration by use of a drug

One felony count of oral copulation by use of a drug

One felony count of forcible rape

Two felony counts of forcible sexual penetration

One felony count of rape of an unconscious person

Two felony counts of finishing a controlled substance

Authorities allege the furnishing of a controlled substance caused great bodily injury.

"I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims, whose lives have been irrevocably changed and the life lost by the alleged brutal acts of the offender," Gascón said in an issued statement. "Our office is committed to holding him accountable for the pain and trauma he has inflicted. The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we will not tolerate this type of predatory behavior in our communities."

In addition, investigators believe there are more victims.

If convicted, DiGiorgio faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Those with information are asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department’s hotline at 714-863-2859.