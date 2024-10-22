'Red tide' covers parts of Southern California coast

The Brief The "red tide" has made its way to Southern California waters The reddish-brown algae blooms is a far contrast to the electric blue glow in the Southern California waters from last week Red tide is not expected to pose health dangers to the public



It was a sea of red in Santa Monica as the "red tide" made its way to Southern California this week.

SkyFOX was on Santa Monica Beach as the area was covered in algae bloom. The red tide comes days after the Southern California coast was treated to the "light show" known as the bioluminescent waves.

The phenomenon linked to the red tide – or algae bloom – is filled with dinoflagellates, which then react when moved around by the water. Last week, the bloom left a glowing effect on the water during the night-time, showing "electric blue" water.

Fast-forward to this week, the water now looks deep red, orange or brown in the daytime due to the red tide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bioluminescence returns to Southern California

The red tide is not expected to pose health warnings to those in the area, according to the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

The last time bioluminescence was spotted in the region was earlier in January to welcome the new year.